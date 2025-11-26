Washington State Cougars On SI

Ace Glass Drops 40 Points in Washington State Loss To Arizona State in Maui

Joe Londergan

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Ace Glass Lll (21) controls the ball against the New Mexico Lobos in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Ace Glass Lll (21) controls the ball against the New Mexico Lobos in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a strange night where Washington State men's basketball struggled to pull off a win over Division II Chaminade, WSU gave a better effort against a for from their old Pac-12 days.

WSU fell to Arizona State on Tuesday night by a final score of 100-94. Shockingly, a 40-point night from true freshman guard Ace Glass was not enough to put David Riley's team over the top.

MORE: Washington State Survives Scare From Division II Chaminade at Maui Invitational

Ultimately, Glass' performance wasn't quite enough to best the Arizona State tandem of Maurice Odum and Bryce Ford, who scored 26 and 18 points, respectively. Five of Odum's six field goals came from three-point range, adding five assists. Odum was also a perfect 9-for-9 on free throws.

Scoring the most points by a freshman in WSU program history, Glass finished 9-for-14 from the field with six makes from beyond the three-point line. He also made 16 free throws on 18 attempts from the line.

WSU did lead for nearly 25 minutes of the game, but lost the lead for the final time with 6:27 remaining in the game. As a team, Washington State connected on 53% of their field goal attempts with 14 three-pointers out of 16 attempts.

With the loss, WSU fall to 3-4 overall on the season.

The Cougs will close out their time in the Islands on Wednesday with a matchup against Seton Hall. That contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT Wednesday on ESPN2.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball