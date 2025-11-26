Ace Glass Drops 40 Points in Washington State Loss To Arizona State in Maui
After a strange night where Washington State men's basketball struggled to pull off a win over Division II Chaminade, WSU gave a better effort against a for from their old Pac-12 days.
WSU fell to Arizona State on Tuesday night by a final score of 100-94. Shockingly, a 40-point night from true freshman guard Ace Glass was not enough to put David Riley's team over the top.
Ultimately, Glass' performance wasn't quite enough to best the Arizona State tandem of Maurice Odum and Bryce Ford, who scored 26 and 18 points, respectively. Five of Odum's six field goals came from three-point range, adding five assists. Odum was also a perfect 9-for-9 on free throws.
Scoring the most points by a freshman in WSU program history, Glass finished 9-for-14 from the field with six makes from beyond the three-point line. He also made 16 free throws on 18 attempts from the line.
WSU did lead for nearly 25 minutes of the game, but lost the lead for the final time with 6:27 remaining in the game. As a team, Washington State connected on 53% of their field goal attempts with 14 three-pointers out of 16 attempts.
With the loss, WSU fall to 3-4 overall on the season.
The Cougs will close out their time in the Islands on Wednesday with a matchup against Seton Hall. That contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT Wednesday on ESPN2.