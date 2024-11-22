Cougars MBB Takes Care of Business Against Eastern Washington, 96-81
Tonight, Washington State played host to Eastern Washington, the school from which the Cougars poached head coach David Riley this offseason, as well as four players in Cedric Coward, LeJuan Watts, Dane Erikstrup, and Ethan Price, two of whom had monster games against their former school.
Erikstrup led the way for the Cougars tonight with 24 points on six made three-pointers in the 96-81 victory. Coward had 22 on 7-of-12 shooting and nine boards, as well as hitting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Washington State as a whole shot a blistering 16-for-30 on threes in what felt like a "get-right" game from them, as they have so far struggled shooting the ball from distance in 2024. Isaiah Watts added another 22 and Nate Calmese had 19 as the Cougars blitzed the Eagles from the perimeter, scoring without much resistance throughout the contest.
The game was back-and-forth until the second media timeout of the first half, when the Cougars began to get it rolling offensively. They went on a 22-5 run that made the score 38-20, a lead from which they never looked back. They held a 15-point advantage going into the second period and maintained that lead throughout the half, never allowing the Eagles to get closer than a 13 points.
Eastern guard Andrew Cook had another efficient scoring performance attacking the basket, as he has all year, scoring 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting with none coming from deep. Nic McClain added 24 points and Sebastian Hartman had 16, but outside of those three, no other scorers managed more than five.
It was a good win for Washington State as they were able to get back on track shooting the ball, and it was a personal game for David Riley that ran high with emotion. To focus in and get a convincing victory shows this program is on the right track, and that it made a good hire this offseason.
More Reading Material from On SI
Washington State Defeats Northern Colorado 83-69 Behind 30 Points from Cedric Coward
Cougars MBB Take First Loss of Season Against Iowa, 76-66
Washington State MBB Cruises to Victory over Idaho at Beasley Coliseum, 90-67