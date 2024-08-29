Freshman Marcus Wilson Brings Combo Guard Versatility to Cougars
Washington State true freshman Marcus Wilson is a combo guard prospect from New Mexico who played AAU ball with Arizona Unity U17 to pretty impressive results. He's a quick, shifty player with a good handle that likes to attack the basket off of the bounce, as 28.3% of his shots came at the rim.
At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Wilson is on the smaller side, but makes up for it with solid burst and the ability to get active with his dribble. Rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, he ranked as the 35th-best at his position nationally and 20th as a player overall in his home state in his class.
Most of his scoring comes off of catch-and-shoot opportunities, as he shot 36.2% from deep on such attempts during his last AAU season. Nearly 66% of his attempts are jumpers, and about two-thirds of those attempts are off the catch, where he excels. He has even better numbers shooting threes off of the dribble, hitting 14 of his 31 attempts during his season with Arizona Unity.
For a roster with a ton of experience on the wings and in the front court, Washington State is lacking a bit in guard play, meaning Wilson will likely get lots of opportunities to play this season, especially given his versatility in slotting into either guard position. The amount of creators on this team means he will likely get some chances for open shots as well, and given David Riley's system, which involves a high pace of play, the attempts could be plentiful for the young guard.
Overall, Wilson brings a mix of skills that will fit nicely into the back court for the Cougars this year. Despite his youth, he has a good combination of abilities both on and off the ball that will earn him minutes.