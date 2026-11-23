Now, do you have an eyebrow-raising interest in Washington State Cougars men’s basketball?

The irony is the Cougars likely made more headway with disinterested and disgusted followers Saturday in a loss - a 78-74 defeat to then-No. 5 Duke in California - than any victory so far this season.

WSU’s record - 2-4 - isn’t inviting postseason-lock discussion. But given it has played two 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game winners in High Point (83-71 loss) and Duke (78-74 loss), relatively tough given its new-look cast of transfers, suddenly the season outlook doesn’t look so grim.

“We’ve taken steps every game,” WSU third-year coach David Riley said. “We have a lot of fight. We have a lot of good players who can do some really good things. We’ve just got to put together a 40-minute game.”

Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley speaks with media after their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cougars’ style of play is certainly welcoming. Riley wants his team to aggressively defend with toughness, crash the boards, and let the offense flow from its hard work on that end of the floor.

Riley noted that after the loss Saturday to Duke, this team with 14 new players reminds him of his second season coaching at Eastern Washington University in 2022-23. The Eagles started out losing four of their first five games before catching fire and winning the Big Sky Conference regular-season championships - and finishing 23-11.

“It’s guys figuring it out,” Riley said. “It took six or seven games.”

Washington State Cougars guard Jaylen Harrell (3) celebrates a foul call after putting up two during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley warns that the Cougars’ schedule does not let up, especially on Tuesday against a proven Sam Houston team coming to Pullman.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Riley said.

Washington State vs. Sam Houston basketball matchup notes

- For the second time in three days, WSU will play an opponent it has never faced before - Sam Houston. This comes after the heavy-underdog Cougars took then-No. 5 Duke to the wire before losing, 78-74, in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, California, in the schools’ first meeting.

- Sam Houston was a 22-win team a year ago, coming off a second-place showing in Conference USA a season ago and advancing to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), losing to Liberty. In fact, under coach fourth-year coach Chris Mudge, the Bearkats have had two 20-win seasons - 2025-26 and 2023-24.

- The Bearkats cap their two-game Northwest road swing in Pullman after defeating Boise State, 83-69, on Friday in Idaho. They also opened the season at two ranked teams - then-No. 20 Alabama (96-74 loss) and then-No. 3 Illinois (108-86). Sophomore guard Jacobe Coleman has taken a big jump in production from a year ago, and leads the team with 15.3 points per game. He leads four scorers in double figures - and seven players who average 17.0 or more minutes per game in Mudge’s wide-open offensive system.

How to watch Washington State vs. Sam Houston basketball

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tipoff: 6 p.m. PT

Location: Beasley Coliseum (Friel Court) | Pullman, Wash.

Live stream: Pac-12 YouTube channel

Is Washington State vs. Sam Houston on TV? The game is not scheduled for a traditional television broadcast. Fans can stream the matchup on YouTube through the Pac-12's channel.

Radio: 920 AM/100.7 FM (Pullman); 710 AM (Seattle); Cougar Sports Network