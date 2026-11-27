One by one, at his own pace, each player on the Washington State University men’s basketball team is starting to feel at home.

With 14 transfers, that wasn’t going to be an overnight process. But seven games into the 2026-27 season, third-year Cougars coach David Riley is starting to see in games what his players show him in practice.

“It is fun to see guys that you’ve seen all fall, all summer - grow. When they are comfortable in practice, you can see what they can do,” Riley said.

“We’ve been waiting for guys to finally hit their stride.”

On Tuesday, it was Jamari Phillips’ turn. The reserve guard poured in a career-high 18 points, including the decisive four-point play with 30.5 seconds to go, in WSU’s 80-73 victory over Sam Houston State.

Dominik Robinson added 11 important second-half points in the victory. With both players scoring in double figures, it brings the total number of players with multiple double-digit scoring games this season to seven (Jaylen Harrell, Lazerek Houston, Ronnie Harrison, Tyler Kropp, R.J. Jones, Phillips, Robinson).

“We are continuously getting guys more comfortable,” Riley said. “As guys start to feel that comfort offensively and defensively, that is when they can start playing free.”

What Washington State can expect from Idaho

- WSU knows this non-conference border rival well. The two schools separated by 10 miles have played 66 times - with the Cougars leading the series, 51-15. However, Idaho won last season in Pullman, 83-81, as six players scored in double figures for the Vandals. Before that, WSU had won six games in a row in the series.

- Last season, the Vandals advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 36 years after winning the Big Sky Conference tournament and earning the automatic bid. Kristian Gonzalez, the team’s leading scorer a year ago, is back at Idaho - but the top scorer so far in 2026-27 is a name WSU fans surely know in Kase Wynott (17.0 points per game), who was with the Cougars the past two seasons.

- Idaho just completed a two-game homestand with wins over Cal State Bakersfield (84-81) and Dickinson State (88-47), and now hit the road for the next eight days with games at WSU, Northern Colorado (Dec. 3) and Portland State (Dec. 5).

- Idaho coach Alex Pribble and WSU coach David Riley served on the same EWU staff as assistant coaches (2013-15) under former coach Jim Hayford.

How to watch Washington State vs. Idaho basketball

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Tipoff: 5 p.m. PT

Location: Beasley Coliseum (Friel Court) | Pullman, Wash.

Live stream: Pac-12 YouTube channel

TV channel: No traditional television broadcast

Radio: 920 AM/100.7 FM (Pullman), 710 AM (Seattle), Cougar Sports Network