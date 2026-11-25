Of all the 14 incoming basketball transfers that Washington State University signed during the offseason, the one player most coveted by other universities didn’t play against Duke, UConn, Texas A&M or Michigan last season.

It was somebody who was torching the likes of Colorado School of Mines, Montana State-Billings and Washburn.

And now, sophomore guard Lazerek Houston - who transferred in from Central Missouri, an NCAA Division II program in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) - is accomplishing similar feats for the Cougars that he did at the lower level of college basketball in 2025-26.

Adam Bohac, his former college coach for one season, isn’t the least bit surprised.

“When Lazerek visited, we said he would be our best passer, our best athlete and our best shooter,” Bohac told Washington State Cougars on SI by phone last week. “We thought he was awfully good. And when he got here in the fall, it was evident really quickly that if he continued to improve, he wouldn’t stay at the (NCAA) Division II level very long.”

How Lazerek Houston slipped through the recruiting cracks

Washington State Cougars guard Lazerek Houston (7) shoots a three-pointer to bring the score to 71-68 with just over 3:30 left during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, why did a guard who was second in the state of Nebraska in scoring (25.6 points per game) during his senior season at Lincoln Northeast arrive at the NCAA Division II level to begin with?

It’s because Houston was undersized - 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.

Bohac saw the potential, however. And since Lincoln, Nebraska, was just four hours away from the Central Missouri campus, he and his coaches went to watch Houston play live three or four times.

In the spring of 2025, Houston and his father visited the Central Missouri campus. Two days later, he signed with the Mules’ men’s basketball team.

And if the college basketball world didn’t know much about Houston beforehand, his splashy debut made national headlines.

In a 96-84 victory over 11th-ranked Colorado School of the Mines, Houston not only scored a game-high 35 points and had 11 assists, his aggressive drive into the paint and splitting two converging defenders at the rim for a rattling dunk made ESPN Sportscenter’s “Top 10” daily highlight plays.

“You knew right away (going D1) was in his future,” Bohac said. “I don’t think in August, you knew how quickly it was going to happen.”

From Division II standout to coveted transfer prospect

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Lazerek Houston (7) compete for the ball during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston showed marked improvement in all areas of his game except one: turning the ball. At one point, he led all of NCAA Division II in the total number of turnovers.

It was around the winter holiday break when Bohac sat him down to address the loose ball-handling and decision-making issues.

“After Christmas, he showed tremendous ball security, his assist-to-turnover ratio improved - and he began to score even more efficiently,” Bohac said.

“You’d bring him in and show him some clips, and he was able to process that and focus on that. You’d see improvement almost immediately.”

It was also around that time when the Central Missouri coaching staff met with Houston and his family to advise him on his preferred path to an NCAA Division I program the following season.

Houston finished his one season averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game. He was named the MIAA player of the year, leading the Mules into the national tournament.

After the season, the list of potential NCAA Division I suitors grew to more than 20 programs, including Illinois, Nebraska and Xavier.

Why Houston's success at Washington State comes as no surprise

Washington State Cougars guard Lazerek Houston (7) puts up two during the first half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eventually, Houston narrowed it down to two finalists, WSU and Boise State. And he chose the Cougars.

“(Houston) has done a great job for us of just being a sponge,” WSU coach David Riley said.

In his second game of the season at High Point, a team that was in the NCAA Men’s Tournament a year ago, Houston tallied 31 points on 9-for-13 shooting in an 83-71 loss on the road.

Bohac and the Mules were on the road in Florida, but took time to tune into Houston’s game that Saturday afternoon.

“It was no surprise to anybody,” Bohac said. “It looked like the same baskets he was making here last year.”