On a night when its two biggest standouts were quiet, Washington State University turned to a few others to lead the charge against visiting Sam Houston State.

Jamari Phillips had a career-high 18 points, including a dazzling four-point play to break a tied game for the final time with 30.5 seconds remaining, and the Cougars collected an 80-73 victory over the Bearkats on Tuesday night at Friel Court in Pullman.

After a 0-3 start, WSU has now won three of its past four games - with its loss coming Saturday against then-No. 4 Duke, 78-74, in California.

Jaylen Harrell, the reigning Pacific-12 Conference freshman of the week for a second time, added 15 points, and Ronnie Harrison and Dominik Robinson chipped in with 11.

Except for a couple of short spurts, Harrison largely took a back seat to the action in his 26 minutes before reinjuring his ankle and being helped off the court with 58 seconds remaining.

Guard Lazerek Houston was also quiet, scoring just four points on three field-goal attempts.

“That is the beauty of this team,” WSU third-year coach David Riley said in his post-game interview with the Cougars Sports Network. “I said it in the locker room, ‘We’ve got a deep team and you guys better find out a way to impact the game from the jump because it’s going to be someone else’s night - someone is going to come in and step up.’”

Here are three instant takeaways from WSU’s 80-73 win over Sam Houston State in Pullman:

It was Jamari Phillips’ time to close the show

One thing is for certain about Phillips, the transfer from Oregon - he is not shy about taking the biggest shot of the game.

With the game tied at 70-70, he grabbed a Houston pass, took three steps to his left and let it go from deep over a flailing Justin Begg, making a 3-pointer while fouled that led to a four-point play with 30.5 seconds to go.

“Jamari is a big shot-maker,” Riley said. “We’ve been waiting for him to get going.”

After Begg answered with his own straight-away 3-pointer to cut it to 74-73, Phillips was fouled intentionally in the backcourt - and made all four free-throw attempts the rest of the way.

Dominik Robinson kept Bearkats from getting away

From the close of the first half to the start after intermission, Sam Houston State went on a 14-2 run to grab a 42-37 lead at the 17:45 mark.

Robinson, the former Graham-Kapowsin and Rainier Beach product who was one of two holdovers from last season, tallied three inside buckets on four WSU possessions as a much-needed answer.

It started with a putback. He then had a dunk off a feed from Sebastian Akins. And finally, he got position on an inside move for an easy basket and was fouled, leading to a three-point play - scoring seven points in a 1:15 span.

Robinson scored all 11 of his points in the second half as the team’s primary interior playmaker.

“I thought Dom, in the second half, did a great job,” Riley said. “He really stepped up for us.”

WSU was feast or famine creating perimeter turnovers

Sam Houston State is known to play fast - and sometimes loose. And the Cougars forced nine turnovers in the first nine minutes - a big reason why they jumped out to a 15-8 lead.

The guards’ aggressive perimeter pressure, however, led to some easy buckets by the Bearkats, especially in the second half. Bouncy forward Engel St. Bernard had a few dunks with nobody around him.

“They do a really good job. That is a really good team,” Riley said. “They’ve got some veteran guards that can make shots and space you out. They’ve got playmaking bigs that can make all those passes. (St. Bernard) was doing a great job of cutting behind us and he got some easy ones that opened things up for them.

“For us, we’ve got to make sure we are more disruptive throughout the game.”

WSU did finish forcing 18 Sam Houston State turnovers.