Washington State's Cedric Coward Drafted No. 11 Overall, Lands With Memphis Grizzlies
For the third consecutive year, a former Washington State Cougar has been selected in the NBA Draft. Former Cougs wing Cedric Coward was selected eleventh overall Wednesday night by the Portland Trail Blazers. His player rights were subsequently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
This selection makes Coward the highest-selected WSU player since Klay Thompson was chosen eleventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2011.
A 6'5" 213-pound native of Fresno, California, Coward began his college career at the Division III level with Willammette University, where he was the Northwest Conference Freshman of the Year. He then transferred to Eastern Washington University, where he was a Big Sky first team All-Conference selection.
Prior to the 2024 season, Coward transferred to WSU, following head coach David Riley. Playing in only six games before a season-ending shoulder injury, Coward averaged 17.7 points per game, with seven rebounds and 3.7 assists per game
After the conclusion to the season, Coward originally announced his intention to transfer to Duke for the 2025 season, but eventually changed his mind and reaffirmed his commitment to the NBA Draft.
Coward will join another former Coug on the Grizzlies' roster. Forward Jaylen Wells averaged 10.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds per game last season en route to being named an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection.