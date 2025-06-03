Pro Cougs: How Did Washington State Alumni Fare in The NBA in 2024-2025?
Jaylen Wells
After helping lead the Cougars to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 16 years, the second-round draft pick shined in his rookie season. Making an immediate impact with the Grizzlies, Wells was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month after averaging 12.2 points over his first 20 games in the league. His best game came on January 3 against Sacramento, when Jaylen erupted for 30 points, shooting 8-9 from three-point range. Unfortunately, Wells' season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a broken wrist on April 8 against Charlotte, keeping him out of the playoffs. However, all signs point towards a bright future for Jaylen Wells in Memphis.
Mouhamed Gueye
After missing the majority of his rookie season due to a back injury, Senegalese forward Mouhamed Gueye posted a solid sophomore campaign. Averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game in the G League, he was called up by the Hawks towards the end of the season. Gueye turned in an impressive performance in a play-in game against Orlando where he finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. A few days prior, he put up his first NBA double-double in a regular season game against Philadelphia.
Klay Thompson
The 35-year-old four-time NBA champion settled into a new environment when he joined the Dallas Mavericks this past season. In his first year since leaving the Warriors, Klay averaged 14 points and shot 39% from beyond the arc. In what was a strange season in Dallas, Thompson had to make a mid-season adjustment after the shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Though Thompson struggled down the stretch towards the end of the season, he put up good numbers in both of the Mavericks’ postseason games, scoring 23 points on 8-11 shooting in the win over Sacramento. Looking ahead to next year, Klay will likely be playing alongside both Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg.
Isaac Jones
Another big piece of WSU’s tournament team from a year ago, the Washington native turned a lot of heads this year after going undrafted last summer. The 6'9" center put up eye-popping numbers in the G League, averaging 21 points and ten rebounds per game. Jones saw action for the Kings at the end of the season, putting up two points and a rebound in a play-in game against Dallas. After an impressive first season in the pros, he could be looking at more minutes with Sacramento next year.