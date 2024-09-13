Washington State Basketball Recruiting 2025: The Bigs
In this final installment of the Cougars 2025 offers, the bigs take center stage, as David Riley has already done a great job of bringing bigs into this Washington State program, albeit mostly his own players through the portal from Eastern Washington.
Here are some of the front court players that Riley is pursuing out of the prep ranks.
Chris Nwuli | Power Forward | Sierra Canyon | Chatsworth, CA – Chris Nwuli is a 6-foot-7 power forward from Sierra Canyon that is ranked 129th nationally and 25th at his position according to 247 Sports. In addition to Washington State, who offered him in June of 2022, he also has offers from USC, TCU, Utah, Ohio State, Washington, St John's, San Diego State, Arizona State, UCLA, and Louisville. He's considered an Ohio State lean according to On3.
Dallas Washington | Power Forward | Santa Margarita Catholic | Santa Margarita, CA – Washington is a 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward prospect from Santa Margarita that is considered a three-star by 247 Sports. He has offers from Washington State, but also Fresno State, Pepperdine, Portland, Portland State, UC-Riverside, Montana, Jacksonville, High Point, and Cal State-Northridge.
Xavion Staton | Center | Sierra Vista | Las Vegas, NV – Staton is a 6-foot-10 center from Las Vegas who is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports. He has garnered offers from BYU, UNLV, USC, UCLA, Stanford, Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Creighton, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Missouri, Ohio State, Texas, Virginia, Miami FL, Xavier, and UCLA, amongst others. He is considered to be a UNLV lean at this point according to On3.
Once again, Riley is taking aim at a talented crop of players at these positions, hoping to land a gem that can take the Cougars to the next level. If he can land any of these prospects, Washington State could begin to build their roster of the future.