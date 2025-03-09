Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Basketball Through To WCC Quarterfinals with LMU Win

Joe Londergan

Feb 8, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Dane Erikstrup (32) and guard Isaiah Watts (12) celebrate after a play against the Pepperdine Waves in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 87-86. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Dane Erikstrup (32) and guard Isaiah Watts (12) celebrate after a play against the Pepperdine Waves in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 87-86. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars were ready for their first-ever WCC Tournament game on Saturday night.

WSU were in control of the entire game, never trailing against No. 7 Loyola Marymount on the way to a 94-77 victory. Nate Calmese and Ethan Price led the game in scoring with 22 points each. LeJuan Watts also posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Rihards Vavers added 16 points, his most in a WSU uniform.

"The two things we've been preaching for the last few weeks is just make sure that we're flying around and competing and playing together," Cougs head coach David Riley said postgame. "I thought that showed tonight. We had 26 assists We beat them on the glass. It's a really physical veteran team, and when we look like that, we're pretty tough to beat."

Riley's squad improve to 19-13 overall this season and 5-2 in neutral site games.

With the victory, the WSU are through to the WCC quarterfinals. The Cougs will now have a quick turnaround and face No. 3 San Francisco on Sunday, March 9, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. WSU split their season series 1-1 with San Francisco during the regular season.

