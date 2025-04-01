Washington State Drop College Basketball Crown Contest To Georgetown 85-82
The Washington State Cougars saw their season come to an end on Monday night, falling in a tight 85-82 contest to the Georgetown Hoyas.
Georgetown guard Malik Mack scored a career-high 37 points in a performance that saw the Hoyas overcome a halftime deficit, extending their own campaign and moving their record to 18-15. Included in Mack's point total were eight three-point baskets on 12 attempts.
LeJuan Watts led WSU in scoring and rebounds with 22 points and eight boards. As a team, Washington State shot 50% from the field, making just five of 20 from beyond the arc.
WSU had command of the paint in the first half, scoring 24 points from that range, while allowing just eight points by the Hoyas inside. A last-second bucket by Rihards Vavers gave the Cougars a 42-39 lead at the half.
In the second half, Washington State's difficulties rebounding cost them dearly. Georgetown pulled down 25 rebounds in the final 20 minutes compared to 14 by WSU. The Cougs led for the first 15 minutes of the second half before the Hoyas jumped in front. The two sides traded baskets before Georgetown took a three-point lead thanks to two free throws from Mack.
In the closing seconds with the Cougs down three, Watts was fouled and went to the free throw line. After missing the first free throw, he intentionally missed the second free throw, which the Cougs quickly rebounded and dished to Vavers. Vavers missed what would have been the the game-tying three, unable to replicate what he did at the close of the first half.
The Hoyas closed out the win despite leading for a total of just four minutes and 26 seconds. WSU's season ends with an overall record of 19-15.
Georgetown will face Nebraska on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. PT on FS1 in the event's quarterfinal.