EVERETT, Wash. — For all the talk by third-year coach David Riley, and for all the work the Washington State Cougars had put in shoring up their interior defense - everybody was waiting for a moment of fruition.

That came Wednesday night in the Cougars’ first neutral-court game of the season.

Led by Lazerek Houston’s near triple-double - 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists - and a defense that forced 13 turnovers, and had five blocked shots near the rim, WSU broke away early in the second half for a 79-63 victory over Hawaii at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

“That is when we are at our best is when we are flying around and attacking,” Riley said,

Here are three instant takeaways from WSU’s win over Hawaii in Everett:

1. Missed ya, Ronnie Harrison

Washington State Cougars forward Ronnie Harrison. | Photo courtesy of Washington State University Athletics

There is no question that when Ronnie Harrison, the 6-foot-8 transfer from East Texas A&M, is on the floor, the Cougars are a more complete basketball team.

After missing the game Saturday, Harrison - who reaggravated an ankle injury against Duquesne eight days ago - was back in the starting lineup Wednesday night.

He made an immediate impact. Because of his off-the-ball ability - and versatility - the offense flows better.

“You saw it offensively for us in the second half when he had a big stretch where he was posting up and attacking in transition,” Riley said.

On WSU’s second play of the second half, Harrison barreled into the lane for a perfect feed from Houston for a dunk - and three-point play as the Cougars scored the first nine points after halftime to grab a 39-26 lead.

Eight minutes later, Harrison scored on back-to-back WSU possessions - in two completely different ways.

The first time, RJ Jones located him coming down the baseline for an easy bucket - and another three-point play.

The next time down, Harrison went right to a post-up move on the block, and buried a turnaround jumper.

Harrison finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in 27 minutes.

2. Lazerek Houston is truly a wizard

Although Houston led his team with 16 points, much of that scoring did not come until late.

COUGS WIN!!!



Lazerek Houston flirts with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals, while Ronnie Harrison sets a new season high with 15 points.#GoCougs | #NextIsNow pic.twitter.com/LdvYp6Ymid — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) November 19, 2026

Before that, especially in the first half, he was a passing wizard. He had a no-look entry pass to Dominik Robinson for an easy basket. And his off-the-dribble, behind-the-back dime to Tyler Kropp led to two free throws.

And Houston was equally impressive with his off-the-ball defense, breaking on cross-court passes for steals - and getting the Cougars going the other way.

“He can really get it going,” Riley said. “He has a great knack for the game. That is why it was so important for us to get stops … so Lazerek can get out and run.”

3. Second unit got WSU going after sluggish start

Riley said roles are still to be sorted out, but this was the third game in a row in which forward Tyler Kropp came off the bench with the second unit (Casey Jones, Jamari Phillips and Robinson).

And again, he flourished - scoring five quick points, including a three-point play after being fouled on a nifty turnaround jumper with his opposite hand.

Kropp also had a pair of offensive rebounds as that group fueled a 7-0 WSU run to wipe out an early deficit.

He finished the half with a team-high nine points. Riley has noticed a shift in him - less thinking and more playing.

“It’s hard to think and play at the same time,” Riley said.