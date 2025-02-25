Washington State MBB Host San Diego Thursday in Senior Day Bout
Washington State Cougars (16-13, 6-10 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (4-25, 1-15 WCC)
Date: Thursday, February 27
Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET
Location: Beasley Coliseum - Pullman, Washington
TV: ESPN+
Washington State's first season in the West Coast Conference hasn't quite gone as well as many hoped. After being picked fifth in the league, WSU are currently seventh in the league with two regular season games remaining.
Fortunately for them, they'll close things out against two of the worst teams in the WCC this season with San Diego and Pepperdine. That begins with Senior Day festivities against San Diego on Thursday night in Pullman.
Cougs head coach David Riley has led his team through a challenging season that's been fraught with injuries, as well as some growing pains that come with younger role players. WSU have the second-worst turnover margin in the West Coast Conference currently and the third-worst scoring defense in the league.
The final Cougs home game of the season will also be special for Riley, as he sees forward Dane Erikstrup and senior forward Ethan Price lace them for what will be one of the last times after they followed him from Eastern Washington University. Riley spoke about the pair following last week's loss to Santa Clara.
"Dane, a guy that came from from Division II and and really worked his tail off to change his body, change his game. Like watching him on film as a Division II player, you know, shot pretty well and threw his body around, or flailed his body around at that at that point. He's really just worked hard. He's approached it the right way. He's everything that makes college basketball great....As far as Ethan goes, I've had him for four years, my whole career as a head coach. Just an unbelievable person, great teammate, great leader great player. We'll see what kind of Coach I am because I've been kind of riding his coat tails for four years...He's fought through a lot for us and just really grateful to be able to coach them, both those guys."
One thing at stake for the Cougars: a win gives them a winning record for the second season in a row. They'll then have one more chance to grab a win on Saturday, March 1 at Pepperdine before the WCC tournament begins on Thursday, March 6.