Washington State Men's Non-Conference Schedule Includes Trips To Davidson, Maui, USC

Joe Londergan

Feb 8, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Tomas Thrastarson (5) controls the ball against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The 2025-2026 college basketball season will mark Washington State's second and final as a member of the West Coast Conference before the Pac-12 resumes normal operations in 2026-2027.

This week, the WSU men's program revealed their non-conference opponents for David Riley's second season leading the program. First, WSU will face the Idaho Vandals on Monday, November 3 in Pullman to open the campaign. That Friday (November 7), WSU will make a cross-country trip to face the Davidson Wildcats of the Atlantic 10 in North Carolina.

The Cougs will then quickly turn around for a three-game home stand. This includes a matchup against St. Thomas University (Monday, November 10), the latest chapter of the heralded rivalry with the Washington Huskies (Friday, November 14), and date with Southern Utah (Wednesday, November 19).

WSU will then get to spend the week of Thanksgiving in in scenic Lahaina, Hawai'i for the Southwest Maui Invitational, their first ever appearance in that tournament. WSU will begin the tournament against Chaminade University on Monday, November 24. The following day, WSU will face either the Arizona State Sun Devils or the Texas Longhorns. Their final game of the event will be Wednesday, November 26 and feature a matchup with either Boise State, NC State, Seton Hall, or USC.

WSU will not have a long break then as they travel to Peoria, Illinois to face Bradley University on Tuesday, December 2. On Sunday, December 7, WSU will be back at home for a game against the Nevada Wolf Pack. One week later, WSU will be in sunny Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans. The Wednesday matchup will be closer to home in Spokane for a neutral site matchup against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Lastly, before WCC play begins in late December, WSU will host the Mercer Bears out of the Southern Conference on Saturday, December 20.

2025-26 WSU Men's Basketball Nonconference Schedule
Nov. 3          Monday              Idaho                                    Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 7              Friday                       at Davidson                                    Davidson, N.C.
Nov. 10        Monday              St. Thomas - Minnesota        Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 14        Friday                 Washington                          Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 19        Wednesday        Southern Utah                       Pullman, Wash.
Nov. 24           Monday                   vs Chaminade                                Lahaina, Hawai'i
Nov. 25           Tuesday                  vs Arizona State or Texas         Lahaina, Hawai'i
Nov. 26           Wednesday            Maui Invitational Final Round  Lahaina, Hawai'i
Dec. 2              Tuesday                  at Bradley                                       Peoria, Ill.
Dec. 7          Sunday               Nevada                                 Pullman, Wash.
Dec. 14           Sunday                    at Southern California                Los Angeles, Calif.
Dec. 17           Wednesday            vs Eastern Washington              Spokane, Wash.
Dec. 20        Saturday             Mercer                                 Pullman, Wash.

