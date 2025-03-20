Washington State To Face Georgetown in College Basketball Crown Tournament
In David Riley's first season as the head coach of the Washington State Cougars, WSU missed out on the 2025 NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 19-14. However, WSU will be playing postseason basketball this year.
Washington State accepted a spot in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament, featuring 16 teams that missed out on the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.
The Cougars will play their first matchup of the event against the Georgetown Hoyas on Monday, March 31 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 PM PT on FS1.
Georgetown finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 17-15. They'll meet the Cougars for the first time in program history.
The Tournament field also includes Arizona State, Boise State, Butler, Cincinnati, Colorado, DePaul, Georgetown, George Washington, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tulane, UCF, USC, Utah, and Villanova.
You can check out the rest of the bracket here.