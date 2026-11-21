Duke University, one of the true blue-blood programs in NCAA men’s basketball, has played 247 different D1 schools over its long history.

The fifth-ranked Blue Devils will add another name to that long list Saturday night - Washington State University.

The two teams were matched up in Greater Palm Springs, California, as part of the annual Acrisure Series.

It will be WSU’s second consecutive neutral-site game. On Wednesday, the Cougars defeated Hawaii, 79-63, at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

“Shoot, the fan base here wasn’t too neutral - a lot of Cougars here,” third-year WUS coach David Riley said after the game.

“That is the really fun part about this, we’ve got Cougars everywhere. We play down in Portland, play in Seattle and play up here in Everett. We’ve got a chance to see some new fans at each spot.”

Washington State prepares for a major test against Duke

Riley is hoping the Cougars show up Saturday to offset what is expected to be a pretty pro-Duke crowd at the Acrisure Arena.

And considering the defending ACC champions just saw their 35-game home winning streak end Tuesday night at the hands of Illinois - 99-78 to Illinois - the Blue Devils might be a little feisty coming into this game.

“That was obviously a really, really poor performance in basically every facet,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said after the game. “This is not going to be the team we put on the floor. The lack of competing that we did tonight, and the lack of connectivity, we are going to fix and we are going to work like crazy.

“We may lose some games this year, but we are not going to lose where we don’t compete.”

Riley spoke in a different tenor after a pleasing win over Hawaii on Wednesday, but added film review will be important in addressing the deficiencies that won’t fly against an opponent such as Duke.

At the top of the list - rebounding.

“We let (Hawaii) get too many offensive rebounds in the second half, and that is a pretty big key against Duke,” Riley said. “There are going to be some lessons we’ve got to learn going into that game.”

Only two of his players have been involved in a game against Duke - Sebastian Akins, who played 14 minutes against the Blue Devils while at Wake Forest last season, and R.J. Jones, who played the final minute in TCU’s second-round loss to Duke in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

“If we treat it like another game, we’ve got the talent and personnel to go beat those guys,” Riley said.

Washington State vs. Duke basketball matchup notes

- In its entire school history, WSU has only played traditional ACC programs (not counting Stanford and California) seven times. The Cougars are 2-5, with both victories coming against Wake Forest. They are 0-2 against Virginia (once in the NCAA Tournament), and 0-1 against Boston College (NCAA Tournament), North Carolina (NCAA Tournament) and Florida State.

- This is a big and balanced Duke lineup the Cougars are facing Saturday night - and two post players are leading the team in scoring in junior Patrick Ngongba II (13.8 points per game) and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (11.4 ppg). Seven players average nearly 20.0 minutes a game or more - and four players are averaging in double figures scoring-wise.

- Which West Coast program has Duke played most often in its history? It is UCLA - 16 times (10-6 record). The only West Coast teams the Blue Devils don’t have a winning record against are Arizona (6-6 record), BYU (1-1), Colorado (1-1), Oregon (1-1) and UNLV (1-1).

How to watch Washington State vs. Duke basketball

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Tipoff: 8 p.m. PT

Location: Acrisure Arena | Greater Palm Springs, California

Live stream: ESPN2

Radio: 920 AM/100.7 FM (Pullman); 710 AM (Seattle); Cougar Sports Network