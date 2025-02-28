WATCH: Washington State Head Coach David Riley Reviews Senior Day Win Over San Diego
It hasn't been an ideal year for Washington State men's basketball. The Cougars did experience a high note on Thursday night with a 93-86 win over the San Diego Toreros, though things got dicey in the second half.
The win moved Washington State to 17-13 on the year and marked the final home game in a WSU uniform for Dane Erikstrup and Ethan Price. While he didn't play due to injury, it may have been the last home game for Cedric Coward as well.
Riley met with the media following the performance to discuss what went well, the challenges the team faced this season, and what's on the horizon.
Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On blowing a 30-point lead in the second half: "I thought the second half, whether it was just not having our edge, or a couple things didn't go our way, and we lost focus. I don't think we were the more competitive team and that's what we need to fight for in this culture and we need to build that every day."
-On Dane Erikstrup and Ethan Price combining for forty points: "I just think those two are...they've poured their heart into this season. They've poured their heart into their college basketball careers, and this game meant a lot this season, meant a lot to them. Obviously we haven't finished this last month like we wanted to, but they've come in every single day with great spirit. They've been keeping the guys focused, they've attacked each day like they need to. Obviously they've had times where they've struggled, that things haven't gone their way but I just think their focus has been a great example of what we want to build on... Just two great people that really impacted the game today."
-On building more into year two of his time in Pullman: "I think we have a great foundation that we built here in year one. I think we have some great people that will help build this tradition. But I just think there's going to be a lot of fun times, a lot of good wins, and looking at that Gonzaga game here, when we packed it out, just want to keep building towards that."