WCC Basketball Preview: Loyola Marymount Lions
LMU had a very balanced offensive attack last season, with four players averaging double figures in the scoring column. Head coach Stan Johnson is now tasked with replacing a lot of this production from last season. Jevon Porter and Will Johnston both left for other schools, while top scorer Caleb Stone-Carawell exhausted his eligibility. Overall, four of the Lions' five starters from last season will not be returning.
Like many other teams in the conference, coach Johnson has dove into the portal this offseason, and appears to have found some difference-makers. One of the key additions to the Lions' roster is combo guard Nakyel Shelton, who averaged 17 points per game last season at Eastern Illinois. A physical player who is good at generating mid-range shots, Shelton is also a strong rebounder, and is a great all-around pickup at the guard position. The Lions will also be returning Myron Amey Jr., an experienced senior who averaged 8.6 points a game for them last year. Between these two players, LMU could have a solid rotation at point guard.
Another big offseason addition is 6'6" guard Tanner Thomas, who led Sacred Heart in both points and rebounds per game last season. Thomas plays as a SG/SF hybrid, and is a versatile player on both ends of the floor. He will be joined in the front court by Jalen Shelley, a former four-star recruit transfering over from USC after his freshman season. While Shelley didn't see much of the floor last year with the Trojans, he is still a young player. There is plenty of time for his talent to develop, and he could end up being a key player for the Lions right away.
Also in this area of the court will be Virginia Tech transfer Rodney Brown and returner Jan Vide. A 6'6" SG/SF hybrid who averaged six points, three rebounds and two assists last year, Vide has a solid tool set and could be primed for a breakout season. At center, the Lions will be looking for more production from 7'1" graduate senior Rick Issanza, who averaged three points per game last season and could likely see an increase in minutes. If coach Johnson can get quality production at center this year, it could really help compliment the game of guys like Jan Vide and Tanner Thomas.
Loyola Marymount had an up and down season in 2025, and a lot of their success was dependent on how many three-pointers went down. Although it won't be easy to replace the starters that they've lost, the Lions are hoping to have a more dynamic offense this season. Experienced point guards in Myron Amey Jr. and Nakyel Shelton will help a lot in this regard, as will proven-scorer Tanner Thomas. The additions of power four transfers Rodney Brown and Jalen Shelley should also make an impact, and Shelley in particular could have a very high upside. While coach Johnson's Lions are unlikely to find themselves competing for a WCC title, they should certainly be capable of finishing amongst the top half of the conference.