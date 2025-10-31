WCC Basketball Preview: Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State's roster was decimated during the offseason, losing all five of their starters. However, the Beavers have had more success than most other teams in the WCC in the transfer portal. With an interesting roster composition of so many bigs, there might be some growing pains early on, as coach Tinkle figures out what lineup combinations do and do not work. But this is a roster that could be quite deep, and if the chemistry comes together, the Beavs could be hunting a top-three conference finish.
Guard
The loss of facilitator point guard Demarco Minor(who transferred to Pitt) is going to hurt. However, the Beavers have to be feeling pretty good about the strong potential they have in the guard room. Josiah Lake, a former walk-on now going into his junior year, demonstrated great court vision in somewhat limited minutes last season. He wracked up 17 assists over the final four games last year, and he also averaged seven points per game on the season. Josiah looked like a true point guard in OSU's exhibition win over WOU last week, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alongside of Lake, another solid option to play the point is JUCO transfer Keziah Ekissi. Keziah is a combo guard with tremendous athleticism who averaged 12 points, four rebounds and four assists last season at Howard College.
To go along with these two combo-guards who can handle the ball for the Beavers, Wayne Tinkle has also brought in weapons at shooting guard. OSU fans are already familiar with spot-up perimeter shooter Malcom Christie, who scored 18 for Oakland in a game against the Beavers last season. Even more intriguing at this position is Missouri State transfer Dez White, a sharpshooter who averaged 14 points a game last year for the Bears. White has the ability to put the ball on the floor and create his own looks, unlike Christie who is more of a spot-up guy. If Dez White has the flexibility to slide into a 1 type of role, the Beavers could have a lethal shooting lineup with both him and Christie on the floor at the same time.
Forward
In addition to the scoring threats they'll have at guard, Oregon State is also hoping to establish solid rotational depth at forward. With five players at 6'11" or taller, the Beavers have one of the bigger rosters in the entire country. For this reason, they are going to have plenty of options at both power forward and center. Perhaps the most significant guy they've brought in is Southern Illinois transfer Stephen Olowoniyi, an efficient PF who averaged 14 points and seven rebounds last season. Stephen is a very physical player who generates a lot of quality looks from inside fifteen feet. Olowoniyi will be joined by 6'11" Australian Yaak Yaak, a dynamic big man who can put the ball on the floor to create his own looks, and is also known for his shot-blocking abilities. He impressed in the exhibition game last week against Western Oregon, nearly putting up a double-double. Finally, Wayne Tinkle will also have the options of returning sophomore Gavin Marrs and 6'11" Pitt transfer Jorge Diaz Graham, who showed flashes of what he can do last season with the Panthers. With all four of these guys expected to play, the Beavers should be deep at power forward, especially when you consider the two centers they have to supplement everything down low.
Center
Sophmore Johan Munch was a real standout in last week's exhibition game, leading the Beavers in scoring with 13 points. After seeing minimal playing time in his freshman year, Munch appears primed to be one of the key guys down low for Oregon State this season. He will likely be splitting minutes with Noah Amenhauser, a 7'2" center who is one of the tallest players in the entire country. A transfer from Coastal Carolina, Amenhauser averaged 11 points and six rebounds last season for the Chantacleers. Again, the Beavers have a couple of power forwards who are also capable of playing the five, giving Oregon State a lot of flexibility when it comes to different types of lineups they can have out on the floor.