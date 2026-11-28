Not even a couple of old friends from across the border could spell the Washington State Cougars from their recent winning ways in men’s basketball.

Led by Ronnie Harrison’s first double-double in a WSU uniform - 20 points and 13 rebounds - and clutch free-throw shooting over the final four minutes, the Cougars wore down Idaho, 69-61, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman on Friday night.

Lazerek Houston added 14 points, and WSU made 11 of 12 free throws over the final 4:19 to avoid back-to-back home losses to the Vandals for the first time since 1981.

After a 0-3 start, the Cougars (4-4) have won four of their past five games and will head back on the road to face Murray State on Monday in Kentucky.

“We gutted it out,” WSU coach David Riley said. “We won the paint (by a 34-10 scoring margin), and that is something we’ve been talking to these guys a lot about.

“There’s three or four games that might be won at the 3-point line, but if we dominate the paint, we are going to win a lot of games.”

Here are three instant takeaways from WSU’s win over Idaho at Friel Court:

Ronnie Harrison is emerging as Washington State's go-to option

After Harrison re-aggravated his ankle and needed help off the floor in the final minute of the Cougars’ win Tuesday against Sam Houston State, things appeared questionable, at best, that he’d be ready for this game.

Not only did Harrison start, the 6-foot-8 senior from Texas was the clear first option on offense, but he also took on guarding former WSU forward Kase Wynott, who is now the top scorer at Idaho under coach Alex Pribble, who is friends with Riley from their days on the bench at EWU.

Harrison flustered Wynott, too, with pressure defense as Idaho went 12:56 without a field goal in the first half, and trailed by as many as 15 points - 26-11.

But where Harrison put the game away was on the offensive end in the second half, tallying 13 of his 20 points after halftime.

And over the final five minutes, his interior work - both on post-ups and facing defenders up - was crucial in getting Idaho’s top two frontcourt players, Hudson Ward and Seth Joba, to foul out.

“He played with way more force tonight,” Riley said. “If he can do that for us, it changes our team.”

Kase Wynott delivers career performance against former team

Wynott, the state of Idaho’s all-time leading scorer as a high school player at Lapwai, had an injury-filled career while at WSU, including a hip ailment that sidelined him in his final season in 2025-26.

Now with the Vandals, Wynott has scored in double figures in each of the team’s eight games, including a career-high 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting Friday against the Cougars.

“I am proud of Kase,” Riley said. “He’s a great person.”

After a slow start, Wynott almost single-handedly brought the Vandals out of the hole, scoring 12 points over the final 5:09 of the first half.

And he was scoring at every level, making contested 3-pointers and taking on any defender on drives in the key.

Washington State still has room to grow offensively

Riley can live with hustle miscues, but there were a few of the team’s 13 turnovers that came from a lack of self-awareness.

On one possession, guard Sebastian Akins lost track of where he was standing away from the ball - squarely in the lane - and was called for a three-second violation and turnover.

Akins and Jaylen Harrell, who had three turnovers apiece, were loose with their ball-handling and decision-making - especially in the first half. In fact, the team’s three first-half assists all came from post players.

“We gave up a few errors late in the (first) half that let them get back into it,” Riley said. “We have so much room to grow.”