With a historic first-ever showdown with national contender and ACC powerhouse Duke looming at the end of the week, the Washington State Cougars are first making a pit stop Wednesday on the other side of the state.

As the first of five neutral-court games this season, WSU takes on Hawaii in the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

The Cougars are coming off their first victory of the season - 123-87 over NAIA program Northwest University of Kirkland, Wash. - Saturday morning at home in Beasley Coliseum.

For the most part, third-year WSU coach David Riley was pleased afterward with the Cougars’ effort against an overmatched opponent, but added, “We clearly have a lot of work to do as a team, and we are still building our identity, but one big thing for us was making sure we protected the pain - that is something that hurt us the first three games.”

That frontcourt defense will surely be tested by a Hawaii lineup that boasts eight players who are 6-foot-7 or taller, led by leading scorer Zack Davidson, a transfer from Northern Arizona.

Riley wants to make sure his players are not peeking ahead to their weekend trip to California to play Duke.

“We’ve got to take this thing one (game) at a time,” Riley said. “We are going to play an NCAA Tournament team in Hawaii that is well-coached and that is very talented … and we have to make sure we just get better.”

As far as getting forward and expected leading scorer Ronnie Harrison back after he re-injured his ankle in the loss at Duquesne, Riley said it was “kind of a day-to-deal deal.”

Washington State vs. Hawaii trends and matchup notes

- The Cougars will be part of something new Wednesday - the first NCAA Division I men’s basketball game ever held at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. It will also be their first neutral-site contest during the regular season since playing in the Maui Invitational nearly a year ago (Nov. 24-26) against Chaminade, Arizona State and Seton Hall.

- Hawaii is playing away from home for the first time this season. The Rainbow Warriors are 3-1 with wins over Seattle University (74-73), Bethesda (116-44) and UT Arlington (71-62) before losing to Portland (73-66). The team will have been off for nine days before playing this neutral-site game.

- The Rainbow Warriors are 7-16 in games played in the state of Washington - with their last trip for the 2016 Men’s NCAA Tournament in Spokane where they defeated Cal for their first win in the tournament. Before that, their last visit for games against in-state opponents was a two-game swing against Pacific Lutheran and Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash. back in 1979.

- This will be the eighth meeting between the two schools - with the Cougars leading the series, 5-2. Hawaii won the last matchup, 62-51, in the semifinals of the 2022 Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

How to watch Washington State vs. Hawaii: Live stream, tipoff time and radio

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Tipoff: 7 p.m. PT

Location: Angel of the Winds Arena | Everett, Washington

Live stream: None

Radio: 920 AM/100.7 FM (Pullman); 710 AM (Seattle); Cougar Sports Network