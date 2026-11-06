How to watch Washington State vs. High Point basketball: Live stream and tipoff time

David Riley had one simple message after watching his new-look Washington State Cougars drop their season opener at home against Davidson.

“It looked like a (WSU) team with a bunch of newcomers,” Riley said, “playing a team with three returning starters that kind of knew what was what.”

High Point presents an early road test for Washington State

The road doesn’t get any easier Saturday as the Cougars travel to North Carolina to take on High Point - an NCAA Tournament participant last season - in their road opener.

Not only did the 31-win Panthers make the national tournament as a No. 12 seed, but they knocked off fifth-seeded Wisconsin (83-82) in their opener in Portland, Oregon, before falling to Arkansas in the round of 32.

And when longtime college-basketball guru Jay Bilas came out with his list of top 64 NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams in the country for 2026-27 in his annual “Bilas Index”, he had High Point ranked at No. 50 as the premier squad in the Big South - ahead of everybody in the Pac-12 Conference but Gonzaga (No. 23).

High Point returns Big South preseason player of the year selection Cam’Ron Fletcher, who will be one of the top frontcourt players the Cougars will face all season, averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.

Fletcher is coming off his first double-double - 21 points and 10 rebounds - in the team’s most recent 63-49 home victory over Maryland Eastern Shore.

Also, transfers Jason Rivera Torres (Monmouth), C.J. Brown (South Florida) and Isaac Garrett (Oakland) were named to the Big South’s preseason all-conference teams.

There is a real possibility the Cougars will be without projected leading scorer Ronnie Harrison for this game. He turned his ankle in team shootaround just hours before the team’s season opener, and did not suit up against Davidson on Monday.

“I hope to have him back,” Riley said.

Washington State vs. High Point betting odds and trends

- This game, which was announced last April, is the first encounter between the two programs. It will be part of High Point’s weekend homecoming festivities at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

- For a third consecutive season, WSU failed to cover the point spread in a season opener. The Cougars were 2 1/2-point favorites Monday, hosting Davidson - and were defeated, 76-61, at Friel Court in Pullman. Last season, they lost to Idaho, 83-81, as a 7.5-point favorite. In 2024-25, they beat Portland State, 100-92, as a 13-point favorite.

- High Point is 1-1 against the spread this season. The Panthers covered as a 9 1/2-point favorite in their season opener against Liberty (72-57), but did not cover the hefty point spread (34.5 points) in a 63-49 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.



How to watch Washington State vs. High Point: Live stream, tipoff time and radio

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Tipoff: 2 p.m. PT

Location: Qubein Center | High Point, North Carolina

Live stream: ESPN+

Radio: 920 AM/100.7 FM (Pullman); 710 AM (Seattle); Cougar Sports Network