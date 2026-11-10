How to watch Washington State vs. Duquesne basketball: Live stream, game time and radio

On Tuesday, the winless Washington State Cougars are going back to the Atlantic 10 Conference well to try and find their first victory of the season.

After a 76-61 loss to Davidson on Nov. 2, the Cougars finish their two-game East Coast road swing Tuesday with a first-ever meeting against Duquesne.

The Dukes were selected 10th out of 14 schools in the preseason conference order of finish poll by coaches.

Duquesne has two returning starting guards, in all-conference first-teamer Tarence Guinyard and Brandon Hall.

Guinyard became the school’s first all-conference first-team selection since 2010. He averaged 16.6 points and 4.7 assists per game last season.

Meanwhile, WSU is coming off an 83-71 loss at High Point on Saturday. Transfer guard Lazerek Houston was the game’s leading scorer with 31 points.

And while first-year Cougars coach David Riley said the offenses flashed for small stretches behind Houston, Jaylen Harrell and R.J. Jones off the bench, he was more concerned about a defense that gave up 59-percent shooting and 36 points in the paint to the hosts.

Washington State Cougars guard Jaylen Harrell (3). | Photo courtesy of Washington State University Athletics

“Giving up that many shots at the rim isn’t good enough,” Riley said on the Cougar Sports Network after the game.

Washington State vs. Duquesne trends and matchup notes

- While the Cougars hit the road Friday for a game against High Point a day later, the Dukes have enjoyed an extended stay in their own friendly confines - their first five-game home slate of games in nearly 50 years.

- Duquesne is 2-0 to start the season with wins over Purdue Fort Wayne (78-71) and NCAA D2 Central State (68-58) - but is 0-1 against the spread. The Dukes were 10 1/2-point favorites against Purdue Fort Wayne by most oddsmakers.

- After hanging tight with 2026 NCAA Tournament participant High Point for nearly 30 minutes Saturday, WSU lost, 83-71, in front of a sold-out crowd in North Carolina. The Cougars covered as closing 13 1/2-point underdogs by most oddsmakers.

- In its season opener in Pullman, WSU failed to cover as a 2 1/2-point favorite against Davidson, losing 76-61 at Friel Court.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.



How to watch Washington State vs. Duquesne: Live stream, tipoff time and radio

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Tipoff: 4 p.m. PT

Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Live stream: ESPN+

Radio: 920 AM/100.7 FM (Pullman); 710 AM (Seattle); Cougar Sports Network