How to watch Washington State vs. Northwest University basketball: Live stream, game time and radio

Most reasonable people understand that making progress is good.

Sooner or later, the wins have to follow.

The Washington State Cougars are off to their first 0-3 start in men’s basketball since 1964-65. Two of those losses were over the past week on the East Coast at Big South champion High Point on Saturday (82-71) and Atlantic 10 opponent Duquesne on Monday (72-71).

“We are three games in, and we’ve got to make an adjustment,” WSU coach David Riley said after the Duquesne loss.

The Cougars host NAIA opponent Northwest University, located in Kirkland, Wash., in a game Saturday morning in Beasley Coliseum.

Soon, the experimenting process with 14 new players will wind down. Riley admitted after the game that “we’ve got to start shortening (the rotation) a little bit” after 11 guys saw the floor.

Here is how Washington State Cougars On SI project the rotation:

STANDOUTS (28-plus minutes)

PG Lazerek Houston: Been as flashy as advertised, scoring 31 against High Point.

SG Jaylen Harrell: On both ends, in all facets, he’s been WSU’s best player so far.

SF Ronnie Harrison: Needs to get healthy (ankle) because the frontcourt needs him.

REGULARS (18-28 minutes)

C Ladji Dembele: Even though a non-scorer, he is the team's best interior defender.

PG/SG Sebastian Akins: Stats don’t reflect overall impact; he has juice to attack.

SF Casey Jones: Doesn’t need to score. Does all the little things to win games.

SF Tyler Kropp: Favorite of coaches, he’ll be given an extended chance to show his stuff.

SG Jamari Phillips: Active agitator who needs to let the game come to him more.

TO-BE DETERMINED (10-12 minutes)

C Mohamed Sankhe or Dominik Robinson: Who will emerge as the second big man? Minutes could be split up as both have shown flashes.

PG RJ Jones: Had one hot shooting streak against High Point, but has been erratic.

Washington State vs. Northwest University trends and matchup notes

- The last time the Cougars played a non-NCAA Division I opponent in a sanctioned game was in 2015 when they hosted Cal State Los Angeles (D2), posting a 74-57 victory. Conor Clifford led the team with 18 points. Ernie Kent was the WSU coach.

- Northwest University, an NAIA program that plays in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, is completing back-to-back games in eastern Washington. The Eagles lost to Whitworth on Friday morning in Spokane before coming down to Pullman.

- This isn’t the first time the Eagles have played an NCAA D1 opponent in a counting game. They lost at Seattle University in 2024-25 (80-52) in the third game of the season. And they also lost at Portland State in 2020-21 (88-48).

How to watch Washington State vs. Northwest University: Live stream, tipoff time and radio

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Tipoff: 10 a.m. PT

Location: Friel Court in Beasley Coliseum | Pullman, Washington

Live stream: Pac-12 YouTube channel

Radio: 920 AM/100.7 FM (Pullman); 710 AM (Seattle); Cougar Sports Network