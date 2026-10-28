Washington State basketball's 2026-27 roster: The stars, key contributors and wild cards

In the offseason, coach David Riley spent countless hours poring over transfer-portal hot sheets and talking to worldwide contacts about best-fit players in an effort to restock the Washington State Cougars men’s basketball roster for 2026-27.

And now they are here for what is a very important third season in the Riley era at WSU, in kicking off the reshaped Pac-12 Conference.

“Everyone came in here with a chip on their shoulder,” WSU forward Ronnie Harrison said.

Who should be the go-to stars? Who are the regular faces fans should see in the Cougars’ lineup on a nightly basis?

Washington State Cougars On SI has broken down the roster in “tiers” - ranking the order of each projected regular and his expected impact heading into the season opener Monday against Davidson.

Tier 1: The projected stars

Ronnie Harrison, Small Forward

6-8, 235, senior

Skinny: Projected leading scorer’s happiness, health - and production - are so vital to the entire Cougars’ season. He is at the top of every opposing coach’s game plan as an all-level performer on both ends.

Lazerek Houston, Point Guard

5-10, 170, sophomore

Skinny: NCAA D2 product has both a “Wow!” and “It!” factor running the point, he isn’t afraid to go at any defender off the dribble but also has enough vision and court awareness to set others up as well.

Tier 2: Key rotation players

Ladji Dembele, Center/Forward

6-9, 260, junior

Skinny: Leads the three-pronged attack in the post, he won’t be asked to score much - but he will be asked to defend the other team’s best big man.

Jamari Phillips, Shooting Guard

6-4, 195, junior

Skinny: On some nights, this edgy high-ceiling scorer might carry the team (at least in stretches). On other nights, he could quietly shift into background.

Tyler Kropp, Forward

6-10, 230, sophomore

Skinny: Hasn’t shown the efficient, high-IQ playmaking in exhibition games that he regularly does in practice - but coaches love this complete-package wing.

Jaylen Harrell, Shooting Guard

6-5, 215, freshman

Skinny: Does a little bit of everything pretty well - except perimeter shooting where he excels, and is expected to be one of team’s clutch 3-point shooters.

Casey Jones, Guard/Forward

6-6, 230, senior

Skinny: Don’t let the goggles fool you; this guy can ball. He flashes elite perimeter shooting, underrated toughness as a toughness - and makes winning plays.

Mohamed Sankhe, Center

6-10, 265, freshman

Skinny: The biggest-body center on the roster, his rebounding, interior defense are needed - and his willingness to be a set-up passer out of post is welcomed.

Tier 3: Fighting for playing time

RJ Jones, Point Guard

6-2, 190, junior

Skinny: Really the roster’s only pass-first point guard, his willingness to just be a ball-handler and distributor should find him minutes behind Lazerek Houston.

Dominik Robinson, Center

6-10, 235, freshman

Skinny: Someday, it’s all going to click for this in-state product - and he’s shown enough this fall that he could earn minutes as an athletic post-up threat.

Fraser Roxburgh, Forward

6-7, 225, junior

Skinny: He has one defining skill - letting it fly from as far back as he wants on 3-pointers. He’s Australian - did you expect anything different?