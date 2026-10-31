Washington State basketball's new-look backcourt brings a tougher edge

One of the elements David Riley emphasized in restocking his Washington State University men’s basketball roster for 2026-27 was finding edgy, chipping players who did not mind making life uncomfortable on the floor.

And that is what he’s got in Jamari Phillips, Jaylen Harrell and Casey Jones at the off-guard position.

Not only do all three guards have a well-roundedness to their games, but they’ve shown a willingness - in practice and during exhibition games - to mix it up on the floor.

“We have more aggression and a little more confidence than last year,” Riley said. “That can bite you a little bit, too, if you overdo it. So, we are trying to learn how to use that within the concepts of our offense and defense.

‘We want to be a physical team. That is something we want to embrace.”

Here is the team’s positional breakdown at shooting guard:

PROJECTED STARTER

JAMARI PHILLIPS

6-4, 195, junior

Outlook: Once a top-50 prospect nationally and the top recruit coming out of Arizona from Dream City Christian, Phillips initially signed with the home-state Wildcats as part of the 2024 class before asking for his release and choosing to go to Oregon. He played 40 games with the Ducks in two seasons, all off the bench, averaging 2.2 points while shooting 29.8 percent from the floor.

And while he has dynamic set-up moves - his signature move is a step-back jump shot - he is more of a streaky scorer than a steady playmaker. Phillips’ real asset for the Cougars should be his defensive length and edgy leadership - something this squad could desperately use.

Projection: 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVE

JAYLEN HARRELL

6-5, 215, redshirt freshman

Outlook: Prominent presence in the Massachusetts basketball scene as a two-time Gatorade state player of the year from Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy (2024, 2025), and the state’s top recruit in the 2025 class. His first season at Providence was cut short to six games after meniscus repair surgery on his knee, and he entered the transfer portal after coach Kim English was dismissed.

Harrell has an outstanding feel for the game and does everything pretty well - and should be among the Cougars’ top scorers from the 3-point arc. And with his length, he should be a valuable contributor as a perimeter defender and rebounder - whether it’s as a part-time starter or sixth man.

Projection: 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds

KEY RESERVE

CASEY JONES

6-6, 230, senior

Outlook: Came to Eastern Washington University during Riley’s first years as the Eagles’ coach in 2021-22, coming from Wasatch Academy in Utah. And with 92 games under his belt in three seasons with the Eagles, including a second-team Big Sky Conference nod in 2023-24, Jones is a trusted player now who is firmly in the Cougars’ rotation - even after being off from basketball for two years on an LBD Church mission. Jones’ original plan coming to Pullman was to redshirt and play next season. But given the changes in NCAA eligibility rules, he can now play two seasons starting this year.

Jones’ role-playing versatility as a reserve or potential starter, his two-way ability to score and defend and his quiet intensity should make him one of the most reliable and consistent contributors on this team. He’s listed as a guard, but don’t be surprised if he plays more in the frontcourt this winter.

Projection: 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds