Postgame Press: Washington State Wins the Apple Cup, 24-19
Washington State quarterback John Mateer had quite the game against their archrival Washington Huskies, going for 245 yards through the air and a touchdown on top of 62 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
"I don't know if it's set in yet, but seeing all these guys super happy and excited in there feels good," said the signal caller after the game. "It means so much to these guys," he continued.
The player of the game outside of Mateer may have been wide receiver Josh Meredith, who had seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, including the final touchdown scored in the game, which came with 5:54 left in the third quarter. After that it was a defensive battle until the very end, where the Cougars prevailed, 24-19.
When asked about the moment he had celebrating with the fans, Mateer didn't hold back.
"It meant a lot to all of us...coach kept saying we worked nine and a half months for this moment, and just trust our preparation...It wasn't our best and we still got it done."
You can hear the audio below.
Head coach Jake Dickert had his own take on the victory. When asked what was the reason for the Cougars' first win in three years over Washington in the Apple Cup, he responded by saying, "Grit. Toughness...I love this team," he continued, getting emotional about the result. "We said we were gonna win this game not because we hated them but because we loved each other, and that's what you saw there for four quarters."
Dickert had a clever line as well in reference to the collapse of the Pac-12 and the forever-changed landscape of college football.
"I think we might retire this trophy...I think it’s a Pac-12 trophy. I think that might stay in our place for a long time."
You can find some more of Dickert's on-field postgame interview below.