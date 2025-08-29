Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Soccer: Cougars Battle To 1-1 Tie Against Idaho

In their second game of the season the Cougar offense looked exciting, but they couldn't deliver a win against the Vandals.

Sep 16, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch celebrates after a running an obstacle course in the Beer Gardens outside Gesa Field at Martin Stadium before a game against the Northern Colorado Bears. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Thursday night the Washington State soccer team found themselves in an early hole on the road against Idaho. The Cougars managed to battle back and tie the game, but couldn't pull off the win despite an impressive offensive effort in the second half, settling for a 1-1 tie against the Vandals. The Cougars now sit at 0-1-1 on the season.

Idaho struck early, with Miranda Goldner finding the net for the Vandals in the fifth minute of the game, with an assist from Hallie Prinos-Grumbach. The early game saw quite a bit of action, with Georgia Whitehead posting two shots for the Vandals and Kiera Mitchell and Alena Watts getting shots in for the Cougars, but only Goldner's shot made it to the goal.

Washington State got a few more shots off, but couldn't get anything into the goal until late in the first half. In the 37th minute of the game Audrey Shackleford took a deep shot with pin point accuracy to get the ball into the upper right corner of the goal to tie the game 1-1. Kiera Mitchell picked up an assist on the score.

The second half was just as close, with each team getting several chances, but as time wore on the Cougars began to take control. Kiera Mitchell and Abigail Mitchell each put a shot on goal, and shots from Audrey Shackleford and Alena Watts just missed the net, but the Cougars couldn't get anything in goal.

Idaho mounted some pressure in the final minutes of the game, but couldn't get a shot off. Maizy Kluksdal got one last shot off for the Cougars in the 88th minute, but it missed the goal just left. Neither side could make the other blink, and a 1-1 draw was the final result.

In a couple days the Cougars will be back in Pullman for one of the biggest games of the non-conference schedule, the Georgia Bulldogs. Kick off is set for 1 PM PT.

