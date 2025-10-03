Washington State Soccer: Late Rally Gives Santa Clara 2-1 Win Over Cougars
Santa Clara has been one of the top women's soccer teams in the West Coast Conference for most of its existence, but Washington State was almost able to pull off an upset this weekend. Unfortunately for the Cougars the Broncos managed to score two goals in the final 20 minutes of the game, beating Washington State 2-1 and dropping them to 1-1 in the WCC, and 3-4-3 overall.
After a scoreless first half, Washington State got the first goal of the match in the first minute of the second half. Isabelle Wright caught a Santa Clara defender flat footed, stealing the ball and getting to Jordyn Young, setting Young up for a shot at an open net and a 1-0 Cougar lead.
After a yellow card against Zora Standifer in the 69th minute, Washington State swapped goalies, and Santa Clara increased their pressure on the Cougar defense. They evened the game in the 74th minute, when a penalty kick gave Mailin Orozco a great opportunity close to the goal.
The Broncos took the lead in the 83rd minute, with Jalana Kimber setting up Leah O'Brien for a clean shot at the center of the goal. A team red card right after the goal essentially ended any chance for the Cougars to tie the game, though Ava Ghoreishi did get one last shot off. The Broncos locked down in the final minutes of the game, securing a 2-1 win.
Washington State's next stop will be in San Diego. On October 4th they'll take on the Toreros, with kick off set for 4 PM PT.