Washington State Soccer Picked Fifth in WCC Preseason Coaches Poll

Joe Londergan

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch stand with the student section during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The West Coast Conference announced the results of the league's annual preseason coaches poll this week. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the league's head coaches predict that Todd Shulenberger's Cougars will finish sixth in the league's new-look, 12-team format.

Coaches could not vote for their own teams in the poll. The Santa Clara Broncos, who enter the season ranked No. 16 in the nation per the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Preseason Poll, were picked to finish first by a slim margin of one point. Santa Clara received seven first-place votes. Second-place Pepperdine received five first-place votes.

Also notable, WCC newcomers Seattle University are predicted to finish ninth in their first season in the league.

In 2024, Washington State finished the season fourth in the WCC standings with a league record of five wins, two losses, and three draws. The Cougs' overall record ended up at eight wins, five losses, and six draws last season.

The Cougars also landed one player on the All-WCC Preseason Team: sixth-year senior defender and team captain Jenna Studer.

WSU will open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 14 against Utah State in Pullman. 2025 will be Washington State's final season in the WCC before the Pac-12 reforms for the 2026-2027 academic year.

2025 West Coast Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

Place

Team

First Place Votes

Points

1.

Santa Clara

7

116

2.

Pepperdine

5

115

3.

Gonzaga

85

4.

LMU

84

5.

Washington State

79

6.

Portland

73

7.

Saint Mary's

66

8.

Oregon State

59

9.

Seattle

41

10.

San Diego

31

11.

San Francisco

29

12.

Pacific

14

