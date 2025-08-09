Washington State Soccer Picked Fifth in WCC Preseason Coaches Poll
The West Coast Conference announced the results of the league's annual preseason coaches poll this week. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the league's head coaches predict that Todd Shulenberger's Cougars will finish sixth in the league's new-look, 12-team format.
Coaches could not vote for their own teams in the poll. The Santa Clara Broncos, who enter the season ranked No. 16 in the nation per the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Preseason Poll, were picked to finish first by a slim margin of one point. Santa Clara received seven first-place votes. Second-place Pepperdine received five first-place votes.
Also notable, WCC newcomers Seattle University are predicted to finish ninth in their first season in the league.
In 2024, Washington State finished the season fourth in the WCC standings with a league record of five wins, two losses, and three draws. The Cougs' overall record ended up at eight wins, five losses, and six draws last season.
The Cougars also landed one player on the All-WCC Preseason Team: sixth-year senior defender and team captain Jenna Studer.
WSU will open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 14 against Utah State in Pullman. 2025 will be Washington State's final season in the WCC before the Pac-12 reforms for the 2026-2027 academic year.
2025 West Coast Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll
Place
Team
First Place Votes
Points
1.
Santa Clara
7
116
2.
Pepperdine
5
115
3.
Gonzaga
85
4.
LMU
84
5.
Washington State
79
6.
Portland
73
7.
Saint Mary's
66
8.
Oregon State
59
9.
Seattle
41
10.
San Diego
31
11.
San Francisco
29
12.
Pacific
14