Washington State Soccer Recap: Big Game from Nadia Cooper Gives Cougars a Tie Against Utah State

For the 2nd time this season, Nadia Cooper is your WCC Defensive Player of the Week! @SurprisedNadia made 5 saves against #7 Utah State and became the only keeper in the country to hold the top-10 side scoreless this season. WSU's 2nd top-10 shutout with Cooper in goal.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/xjJLDFAGw8