Washington State Soccer Week 5 Recap: Cougars Split Georgia Road Trip 1-1

70' - WAZZU GOOOALL! Nat Lewis scores her first career goal and the Cougs claw one back at Georgia. Reagan Kotschau with team-best third assist this year, and Clark gets her second on the nice lay off.



WSU 1-2 UGA#GoCougs // #AgainstTheGrain // 📺SECN+ pic.twitter.com/o7abMr5JyQ