5 Washington State Women's Basketball Players Earn All-WCC Honors
The Washington State women's basketball program saw five members of the team earn all-league honors Tuesday following their first season in the West Coast Conference.
Senior guard Tara Wallack earned first-team honors after averaging 13.2 points per game in the regular season while also blocking 58 shots, good enough for second in the WCC in that category.
Sophomore guard Eleonora Villa, WSU's leading scorer, was a second-team selection after scoring the eighth-most points in the WCC (417) and shooting 44.5% from the floor.
Junior guard Astera Tuhina racked up 113 assists this season, sparking the Cougars' ball movement throughout the year. She was given an honorable mention by the WCC.
On the All-WCC Freshman team, guard Charlotte Abraham and forward Dayana Mendes were recognized. Abraham shot 37% from beyond the three-point line, averaging 5.7 points per game and 2.8 rebounds. Mendes averaged 7.9 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game this year, tallying three double-doubles this regular season.
Washington State finished the regular season 19-12 overall with a record of 14-6 in WCC play.
The Cougars earned the No. 3 seed in the WCC Tournament, giving them a bye into the quarterfinal. That game is set for Sunday, March 9 at 2 p.m. PT. WSU are seeking to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing the event in 2024.
2024-25 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Major Awards
Coach of the Year: Lisa Fortier, Gonzaga
Player of the Year: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Defensive Player of the Year: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
Newcomer of the Year: Kennedy Johnson, Saint Mary's
Freshman of the Year: Allie Turner, Gonzaga
Sixth Woman of the Year: Emily Foy, Saint Mary's
2024-25 All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team
Maisie Burnham - Sr. - G - Portland
Yvonne Ejim - Sr. - F - Gonzaga
Alexis Mark - Gr. - F - Portland
AJ Marotte - Sr. - G - Oregon State
Olivia Pollerd - Sr. - F - Santa Clara
Kelsey Rees - Sr. - F - Oregon State
Emme Shearer - Sr. - G - Portland
Allie Turner - Fr. - G - Gonzaga
Tara Wallack - Sr. - G - Washington State
Freja Werth - Sr. - G - San Francisco
2024-25 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Second Team
Naudia Evans - Gr. - G - LMU
Anaya James - Sr. - G - Pacific
Liz Smith - Sr. - G - Pacific
Emma Trawally Porta - Gr. - F - San Francisco
Eleonora Villa - So. - G - Washington State
2024-25 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Freshman Team
Charlotte Abraham - G - Washington State
Dayana Mendes - F - Washington State
Chloe Sotell - G - Pepperdine
Allie Turner - G - Gonzaga
Angeliki Ziaka - G - San Francisco
2024-25 WCC Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Zeryhia Aokuso, Saint Mary's
Elizabeth Elliott, Pacific
Kylie Horstmeyer, San Diego
Maud Huijbens, Gonzaga
Kennedy Johnson, Saint Mary's
Maia Jones, Saint Mary's
Truitt Reilly, San Diego
Astera Tuhina, Washington State