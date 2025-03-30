Washington State WBB Season Ends At North Dakota State in WNIT
The Washington State Cougars saw their run in the WNIT come to an end earlier this week with a 59-51 loss to North Dakote State in Fargo.
WSU again struggled from the floor, shooting 38.2% on the evening. The Cougs also committed 15 turnovers against the Bison, compared to just six by the opposition.
"We didn't get quality shots in the first quarter. I don't think we got quality shots in the fourth," head coach Kamie Ethridge said postgame. "[NDSU was] very physical on our ball screen defense. We had some bad turnovers and then we missed a few really great looks. So, you know, they made them, they made some threes they made some deep catches in the paint and scored over us with some of their moves, and we kind of dried up in some of the shots that we got."
Eleonora Villa and Alex Covill were WSU's leading scorers with 14 points each.
Senior guard Tara Wallack also contributed four points with five blocks, three assists, and three rebounds. Wallack finishes her time in a WSU uniform as the first Cougar to reach over 4,000 minutes played, with 1,289 career points, 167 career blocks (second in program history), and 669 career rebounds.
WSU played this one without starting forward Dayana Mendes, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week after 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in her last ten contests.
"I know our team and program will be in great hands with the people that we have coming back," Ethridge noted looking ahead to the 2025-2026 season.
Washington State's 2024-2025 season ends with an overall record of 21-14 and conference record of 14-6 in their first season as members of the Pac-12 Conference.