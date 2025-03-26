WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Kamie Ethridge Reviews Dramatic WNIT Win
The Washington State Cougars are one of the final 16 teams remaining in the WNIT following Monday night's win over Utah Valley in Pullman. It took a high-intensity final minute from the Cougs to reel in the 57-54 victory.
Following that win, Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge spoke with reporters in attendance about her team's poor shooting performance, what it means to see her veteran players stepping up, and what needs to change ahead of Saturday's matchup against North Dakota State.
NOTES
-On Astera Tuhina's late three to give WSU an edge: "She just is a good leader, a good tough competitor and you want the ball in her hands in those moments...When you have someone like that, a point guard who can make those kinds of big shots it's just comforting for a coach."
-On younger players finding success on Monday night: "This is what we want. We want this kind of competition, this kind of pressure for the entire game. Young players didn't get as much time in the second half, but this is what we've got to go through. Freshmen need to try to be put in these positions where they have to produce."
-On a poor shooting performance (31.3% from the floor): "They've got to understand that we work for good shots, and that's a great shot and you need to shoot it, regardless if it goes in...We have to go on the road and have some confidence in that because I know we can shoot it better than we did tonight and I thought we produced some pretty good shots."