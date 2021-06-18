2023 WR Andy Jean Intrigued by WVU Offer, Idea of Rejoining Former HS Teammate

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Northwestern High School (Miami) product Andy Jean recently received an offer from West Virginia University.

“I found out I got the offer by my head coach calling me and said a WVU coach offered you. He goes by the name of coach (Travis) Trickett.” Adding, “I was happy because they don’t really offer people like that, and that was big to me that they’re watching me - that’s going to make me go harder this season!”

In their first conversation together, the class of 2023 receiver felt comfortable with coach Trickett stating, “it felt like I knew him for a long time.”

Jean got some insight on the West Virginia football program through former Northwestern teammate and current Mountaineer Ja’Corey Hammett and noting that he’s familiar with receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, citing, “He’s a great route runner and has good hands.”

He currently holds offers from Georgia, Miami, Pitt, UCF, Florida International, and WVU, with visits to Georgia and Miami.

Georgia is the frontrunner, but he has not made a commitment or even a top-five as of yet. He plans on taking a visit to Morgantown before making a decision in July. Although Georgia is, for now, atop his unofficial list, he did say West Virginia can take over the top spot, and you can expect Miami to make a fullcourt press on one of the top talents in their backyard.

Jean is "looking for a school that feels like home,” and that has great coaching at his position. With the momentum, the Mountaineer coaching staff has garnered in June by making recruits "feel at home," the visit to Morgantown might give Jean something to think about.

