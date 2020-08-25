Bryce Ford-Wheaton is Making Plays and Gaining Confidence

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has praised the play of his receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton throughout fall camp. After the first team scrimmage of the preseason, Ford-Wheaton's name popped up again as one of the top performers.

"He's had really good days except for one," said Brown. "He's got talent, he's got the size, he's got the speed, he's just got to put it together, and he's a little bit further ahead than I thought he would be, and he had some big plays today, he almost went for 100 yards."