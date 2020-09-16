Freshman Receiver Sam Brown is off to a Hot Start
Christopher Hall
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown made it a point last season that if you don’t practice, you don’t play. He made that point it clear sitting starting offensive lineman Mike Brown against NC State last year because he missed practice leading up to the game due to an illness.
In the season opener on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky, true freshman wide receiver Sam Brown got the start over last seasons team-leading receiver Sam James.