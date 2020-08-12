As first reported by SoonerScoop.com, for now, the Big 12 Conference is moving forward toward a football season. The news keeps hope alive for some form of the college football season after the Big Ten and Pac 12 Conferences canceled fall sports Tuesday afternoon.

The Big 12 Conference Presidents held a planned conference call Tuesday evening to discuss the plans for the 2020 fall season for all sports. It was reported that the conference was going to release the new football schedule for the upcoming season, but it appears they will hold off on releasing the conference slate.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported via Twitter that the decision among the Big 12 leaders came down to ramifications of not playing a season such as player mental health, structure, etc. versus the uncertain risk of playing a season.

Before the Big 12 President's decision to move forward, the athletic directors got briefed for 90 minutes by a medical panel, and the conference plans to add an extra layer of protocol involving heart imaging tests for COVID-19 patients.

West Virginia already had two protocols in place, as was revealed by head coach Neal Brown on Monday.

"Our return to play policies include echocardiograms, they include cardio MRI's – all those types of things," said Brown. "Those high blood issues that have been talked about, ours includes that. We are going through every medical procedure our medical team advises us. There's a long process to get back on the field, and I'm for that."

Whether or not WVU already has the new layer of the protocol in place is unknown at this time.

Additionally, Dellenger pointed out one more hurdle that has the decision-makers concerned, and that is students returning to campus. Players will have to remain disciplined for there not to be outbreaks for the season to continue forward.

