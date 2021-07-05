WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

An in-depth look at which 2022 recruits are heavily interested in West Virginia.

* - new name on the board

# - new decision date announced

% - prediction listed

^ - updated top schools

^RB Ramon Brown (Chesterfield, VA)

Top 5: Virginia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

RB Terrance Gibbs (Winter Park, FL)

Top 12: Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Texas A&M, Miami, West Virginia.

RB Jaylon Glover (Lakeland, FL)

Top 12: Georgia Tech, Central Florida, Iowa State, Florida State, Louisville, Utah, Purdue, Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina, South Florida, West Virginia.

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL)

Top 5: Illinois, Miami, Arizona, Indiana, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

WR Keshlon Jackson (Lake Charles, LA)

Top 7: Houston, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Memphis, West Virginia.

WR Gregory Gaines III (Tampa, FL)

Top 12: Kansas State, Penn State, Marshall, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia.

WR Marquarius White (Pinson, AL)

Top 10: Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indianapolis, IN)

Top 10: Purdue, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

OL Desaun Williams (Colonial Heights, VA)

Top 5: Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia.

*OL Jackson Pruitt (Detroit, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Howard, Tulsa, Louisville, Tennessee, Indiana, Liberty, Charlotte, Missouri, Pitt, West Virginia.

DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Jackson State, West Virginia.

DE Q'yaeir Price (Wayne, NJ)

Top 10: Uconn, Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland, Syracuse, Indiana, Purdue, Boston College, Kansas, West Virginia.

DE Selah Brown (Louisville, KY)

Top 10: Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Illinois, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (Middletown, DE)

Top 5: Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

CB Keenan Nelson (Philadelphia, PA)

Top 10: Notre Dame, Pitt, South Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, West Virginia.

CB Cam Johnson (Baltimore, MD)

Top 7: Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Maryland, Penn State, Boston College, West Virginia.

CB Patrick Body Jr. (Monroeville, PA)

Top 5: Cincinnati, Rutgers, Illinois, Pitt, West Virginia.

^S Steven Sannieniola (Gaithersburg, MD)

Top 3: Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

S Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, GA)

Top 8: Michigan State, Kansas State, Illinois, Appalachian State, Troy, Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, West Virginia.

ATH Sam Martin Jr. (Paramus, NJ)

Top 7: Cal, UMass, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia.

% ATH Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI)

Top 15: Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Prediction: West Virginia

% ATH Christion Stokes (Harper Woods, MI)

Top 7: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa, Toledo, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 4th-6th

Prediction: West Virginia

Commitment predictions: 4/4 (100%)

June 7th: S Christion Stokes - West Virginia

June 15th: ATH Jaden Mangham - West Virginia

June 16th: QB Nicco Marchiol - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 21st

July 1st: LB Mani Powell - Arkansas - committed to Arkansas on July 2nd

July 3rd: CB Jacolby Spells - West Virginia - committed to WVU July 4th

July 3rd: DE Zane Durant - Penn State - committed to Penn State July 4th

% BONUS PREDICTIONS (not on hot board): 3/3 (100%)

June 6th: OL Maurice Hamilton - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 7th

June 26th - DL Aric Burton - West Virginia - committed to WVU June 28th

June 28th - LB Deshawn Stevens - West Virginia -committed to WVU June 28th

July 3rd: RB Justin Williams - West Virginia

Names to watch:

RB Justin Williams (visited June 11th-13th), WR Kevin Thomas (Visited June 11th-13th), OT Trent Ramsey (visited June 11th-13th), OL Landen Livington (visited June 11th-13th) CB Raleigh Collins III (Visited virtually in December & June 18th).

Removed from hot board:

QB Conner Harrell - committed to North Carolina

WR Jaylen Ward - committed to Middle Tennessee

DE Zane Durant - committed to Penn State

LB Mekhi Mason - committed to Syracuse

LB Mani Powell - committed to Arkansas

CB Jacolby Spells - committed to West Virginia

Committed to WVU:

QB Nicco Marchiol

WR Jarel Williams

TE Corbin Page

OT Sullivan Weidman

OL Charlie Katarincic

OG Maurice Hamilton

DE Aric Burton

DE Zion Young

CB Jacolby Spells

S Mumu Bin-Wahad

S Ty Woodby

