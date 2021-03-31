Catching Up With David Carpenter: WVU Baseball Off To Solid Start

Here's what the former pro has to say about WVU baseball's success thus far

West Virginia boasts a 10-9 (2-1 Big 12) record following its first complete month of the season. Former WVU catcher ('04-'06) and MLB pitcher David Carpenter discussed the Mountaineers' season start in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Mountaineer Maven host Lauren Withrow. Carpenter currently serves as an analyst for WVU baseball broadcasts on ESPN+.

Carpenter believes the Mountaineers are off to a strong start this season. Though WVU is .526 on the season, the Mountaineers have only just begun Big 12 play. In a year unlike any other, Carpenter says that the team's ability to remain focused has impressed him most.

"It's been them being able to compose themselves," Carpenter said. "They're dealing with a lot of the outside things that are complete out of their control. Being able to compete to the best of their abilities and be really focused on what they're trying to do."

"The pitching staff has been pretty good. The starters have wavered at times, but there have definitely been some really bright spots. Jackson Wolf played really, really well against Kansas."

"There are also a number of relievers that look really good as well. As you look to see their offense really hit their stride and put some runs on the board, I think there's going to be some special things to come out of this team."

At the forefront of WVU's roster is senior LHP Jackson Wolf. Wolf was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the week on Monday, following a stand-out performance in the team's victorious 11-0 Big 12 opener against Kansas. Wolf pitched 7.1 innings of shutout baseball and only allowed four hits and two walks. The pitcher also tied his career-high with eight strikeouts.

"He's one of the top arms that I've seen when I've watched WVU play against a number of teams here," Carpenter added. "He's got some really good stuff."

"The big thing he needs to focus on is being able to stay in the strike zone and being able to avoid putting runners on base unnecessarily. There's going to be walks and stuff like that that happen, but being able to pitch out of trouble is something that he's really needs to focus on. He does get into a little bit of a habit allowing base runners unnecessarily and that puts him in a position to give up a big hit that could really hurt him."

"I know in the Coastal (Carolina) series, he had to work through traffic the entire time, but in the Kansas outing, he looked really efficient."

Though off to a strong start, Wolf does have room for improvement. Carpenter says that the senior should be able to address these small fixes prior to graduation.

"It's more of a mindset than anything else: being able to focus on what you're trying to do," Carpenter said of Wolf's greatest area for improvement. "Your pitch sequences and pitch selection are very important. Being able to go out and execute those things are going to allow him to have success going through his senior year with the possibility of being picked up by an organization within the Major Leagues."

"He does have the potential to go out there and do some fun things... The ability to throw his fastball, his breaking ball is pretty good. His presence on the mound, too. It's just a matter of being able to focus and go pitch-to-pitch instead of worrying about stuff that's happened prior. Being able to separate the good and the bad and just going out to execute his best pitches is what's really going to take him to the next level."

Behind Wolf is a number of talented pitchers who have caught Carpenter's eye. Among those with impact arms are junior LHP Madison Jeffrey and redshirt sophomore RHP Daniel Ouderkirk.

"There's been a number of guys," Carpenter said of WVU's bullpen. "Madison Jeffrey has been really electric. Daniel Ouderkirk has looked really good at times with a big, big fastball. His big thing is being able to execute early in the count or getting to a position to allow for a swing-and-miss slider or a fastball and to be able to execute that. Those two have really looked good."

Beyond the veteran players, a pair of freshmen in LHP Ben Hampton and RHP Carlson Reed stand out to Carpenter as arms with high potential.

"There's a number of young starters that have looked really good," Carpenter said. "Ben Hampton and Carlson Reed really impressed me with their outings against Morehead State: Carlson Reed with a big fastball with some good off-speed pitches and Ben Hampton went out there and executed really well from the left side. Those two guys are going to be really exciting for Mountaineer fans to watch in the future."

While West Virginia has found success on the mound, perhaps a more impressive feat is the team's ability to maintain composure at the plate. WVU averages just 7.7 strikeouts per game so far this season, which is tied for second-lowest in the Big 12. Carpenter thinks the Mountaineers' success at the plate is largely due to the team's patience and assistant coach Steve Sabins' batting philosophy.

"They have a bunch of guys through that lineup that are willing to shorten-up their swings to put the ball in play," Carpenter explained. "A lot of the time you'll see them get into good hitter's counts. Coach Sabins has been very influential in putting certain numbers in front of guys and making them understand what their approach needs to be going forward."

"That's a big portion of it: being able to get into good hitter's counts. The other thing is being very hard-headed in a sense of not giving into a pitcher, making them work, and putting the ball into play when they need to. That's been a very outstanding point that they're able to carry forward."

As West Virginia's program continues to develop, Carpenter says that pitching is becoming an increasing part of the team's brand.

"It varies year-to-year for them," Carpenter said of WVU's greatest strength. "There were times when you had RHP Alek Manoah, you had a number of guys that have come through with pretty big arms. Pitching is becoming a very important part."

"As you've seen during the year so far, there have been some really good pitching performances with some really special pitchers as far as what they're able to feature: with command, with velocity, all that stuff. That's a very important piece."

As the Mountaineers continue to add power behind the plate, Carpenter expects WVU to really thrive.

"I really feel the hitting is going to come along and be an important part of their success going forward."

According to Carpenter, continued strength on the mound and behind the plate, among a handful of other elements, are paramount if the Mountaineers want to make it to Omaha at the end of the season.

"It's going to be a combination of things," Carpenter said of the team's to-do list for making it to Omaha. "Continued success—to be able to go through your at-bats being very methodical in how you approach them, knowing what you need to do."

"The top of the lineup has kind of been shuffled around a little bit. I know a couple guys have been leading off. Having IF Tyler Doanes back in the lineup has been very, very good for the Mountaineers. OF Victor Scott has spent some time at the top of the lineup, he was in the 3-slot for part of the Kansas Series. There are some guys who can go up there and do really well."

"Not to mention, IF Mikey Kluska has looked really impressive as a freshman, coming in at a big spot as a shortstop, he's done some really impressive things. IF Kevin Brophy hit his stride. He struggled a little bit early on, but he has the ability to be a game-changer with his swing, his power, and his presence in the lineup. You want to see those guys really get going."

"As far as from a pitching standpoint, you really need strong starting performances to be able to get to that bullpen to put them in situations to lock down a game. If you can get your starters to go six solid innings, and the be able to hand it over to a very aggressive, very high-octane bullpen, there will be some really fun things to watch for Mountaineer fans."

When it comes to identifying the Mountaineers' ceiling this postseason, Carpenter says it's too early to tell.

"That's going to be really tough because there's a lot of things that really factor into this," said Carpenter. "I haven't seen a lot of Big 12 play yet since we're just starting into it. I really feel there's a good chance for these guys to go fairly deep in the postseason. I'd love to be able to see them host a regional again."

"Again, they need to really focus on the things they can control, and that's one of the main things they've done fairly well so far. Even with a nearly .500 record, being able to control the stuff that they can handle and just go out and play the game. Just let the chips fall where they may, but in a sense of be confident in your ability and attack."

