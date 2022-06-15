Braithwaite Earns NCBWA All-American Honors

On Wednesday, West Virginia University Mountaineers reliever Trey Braithwaite was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American Third Team. Seventy-eight baseball student-athletes comprise the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s 23rd Annual All-America first, second and third teams.

The right-hander was also selected to the ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday and earned All-Big 12 First Team. He also appeared on the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List.

WVU Athletics Communications Department

Braithwaite finished 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts while holding opponents to a mere .151 batting average in 22 appearances. The Winchester, Virginia, native collected eight saves on the season, which tied for number two in WVU's single season record book. Additionally, he allowed just seven earned runs in 37.0 innings of work.

With the honor, Braithwaite becomes West Virginia’s 24th All-American in program history. He also is the first Mountaineer to be selected to an All-America team by the NCBWA since Alek Manoah in 2019.

