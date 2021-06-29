Doanes and McCormick Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Sources close to Mountaineer Maven have confirmed that starting second baseman Tyler Doanes and catcher/DH Matt McCormick have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Doanes hit over .300 in his first two seasons and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Conference Freshman team in 2018 and Big 12 Honorable mention as a freshman and sophomore. However, his production declined last season due to a wrist injury, batting .225. He finishes his WVU career with a .289 average and six home runs.

McCormick exploded onto the season as a freshman (2020), albeit a shortened season hitting .364 and three home runs in just 16 games. However, the momentum carried into this past season with McCormick hit a team-leading 30 RBI's and was second don't the team in batting average (.280) and home runs (7).

