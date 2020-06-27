MountaineerMaven
Kevin Brophy to Return for Senior Season 2.0

Christopher Hall

West Virginia infielder Kevin Brophy announced his return to the Mountaineer Baseball program via Twitter and Instagram described as “unfinished business.”

“Words can’t describe how much West Virginia University and the state of West Virginia mean to me. My time in the WVU uniform has created the best four years of my life.

“Playing in front of the Mon. County Ballpark crowd is one of a kind. It has provided me with so many unbelievable memories, some that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

“With that being said, I am looking forward to making more memories at WVU in 2021! I’m honored to say that I am going to throw the old gold and blue on for one more year! We have some unfinished business! See you soon Mountaineer Nation! Let’s Go Mountaineers!”

The Randolph, NJ native had his senior season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NCAA ruled in March that all spring student-athletes will have an extra year of eligibility following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Kevin Brophy
Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

He was holding a batting average of .246 with a home run in the programs' best 16-game start since 2009 and was an integral part of the teams' success for arguably the greatest season in program history hosting an NCAA regional for the first time since 1955.

Brophy is hitting .227 during his career in Morgantown with 16 home runs and 61 RBI’s. 

