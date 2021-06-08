West Virginia University Baseball Adds Depth to their Bullpen

Sports Illustrated home
Mountaineers Add Depth to their Bullpen

Redshirt senior and all-conference reliever Trey Braithwaite commits to West Virginia
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, the West Virginia University baseball program received a commitment from Navy Midshipmen, redshirt senior Trey Braithwaite.

The right-handed closer left the Naval Academy as the all-time career leader in saves with 17 and a career ERA of 3.07. 

As a sophomore, he was placed on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List as one of the top relief pitchers in college baseball before tying a program-best 10 saves with a 3.10 and earning First Team All-Patriot League.

Then, prior to the pandemic in 2019, he made eight appearances, tossing 12 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and an ERA of .71.

Last season, Braithwaite earned Second Team All-Patriot League status after ending the season with a 4.44 ERA and had three saves and an overall record of 4-2, although he never made a start, and hit a career-best seven strikeouts against Lehigh. 

