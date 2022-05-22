Mountaineers Finish 6th in the Big 12 Standings

West Virginia will face Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Championship

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers did their part over the weekend completing a three-game sweep over the Kansas State Wildcats, and did so in dominant fashion, outscoring K-State 35-9 in the series, including a 5-1 series finale victory for the 14th Big 12 win of the season, setting a program record.

However, West Virginia did not move up in the standings and remained sixth after Oklahoma nearly claimed the Big 12 Championship, almost pulling off the sweep at Texas Tech, while Texas kept pace but owned the tie breaker over WVU to remain fifth following a sweep over Kansas and Oklahoma State took two from Baylor.

TCU is the sole proprietor of the Big 12 Championship with a 16-8 league record, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Texas rounds out the top five.

Christopher Hall- Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

Overall, six of the nine Big 12 teams finished with an above .500 conference record.

"Usually, you have a couple of teams that run away with it, a couple of teams around .500 and a couple of teams below, but it's pretty top heavy this year," said WVU head coach Randy Mazey.

As the sixth seed, West Virginia will meet the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas with the first pitch set for approximately 8:30 pm EST. Of note, WVU was predicted to finish eighth in the preseason poll.

The Sooners took the three-game series from the Mountaineers last weekend in Norman but despite the two lopsided losses, WVU came away with a win in the middle game.

2022 Big 12 Standings (conference record)

1. TCU 16-8

2. Texas Tech 15-9

3. Oklahoma 15-9

4. Oklahoma State 15-9

5. Texas 14-10

6. West Virginia 14-10

7. Kansas State 8-16

8. Baylor 7-16

9. Kansas 4-20

Big 12 Conference Championship Opening Round Schedule (Wed. May 25 at Globe Life Field)

Oklahoma State vs. Texas 10:00* am

TCU vs. Baylor 1:30 pm

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State 5:00 pm

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia 8:30

All times eastern*

