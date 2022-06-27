Skip to main content

Mountaineers in the Developmental League: Appalachian League

West Virginia freshmen Tyler Cox and Josh Heath are spending their summer with the Bluefield Ridge Runners

West Virginia University freshmen sluggers Tyler Cox and Josh Heath are representing the Mountaineers baseball team in the Appalachian League for the Bluefield Ridge Runners this summer.

Tyler Cox has made four appearances for Bluefield, going 3-11 at the plate. Cox played sparingly throughout the Mountaineers' season, making three starts in 31 appearances on the year. The Westbury, NY native collected three hits during his freshman campaign, including notching his first double as a Mountaineer. 

Josh Heath is hitting .190 for the Ridge Runners in 16 games with four doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs. Heath did not see any action in his first season with WVU. The Lewisburg, WV native hit nearly .400 during his high-school career and earned 2021 and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-America High Honorable Mention.

Appalachian League

The Appalachian League is a summer collegiate baseball league that is part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, a pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States, and will also be an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and other future national teams.

The League is comprised of 10 Clubs in deep in the heart of the Appalachia Region of the United States: Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia; Bristol, Virginia; Burlington, North Carolina; Danville, Virginia; Elizabethton, Tennessee; Greeneville, Tennessee; Johnson City, Tennessee; Kingsport, Tennessee; Princeton, West Virginia; and Pulaski, Virginia.

