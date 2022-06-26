Mountaineers in the Developmental League: Prospect/Coastal Plain

A pair of West Virginia freshmen are representing the Mountaineers in their respective leagues

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team is scattered throughout the country participating in six developmental leagues with a pair of Mountaineers flying solo in their respective leagues.

Freshman infielder Alex Khan is representing the Forest City Owls in the Coastal Plain League while freshman Joel Garnder is getting his work done in the Prospect League for the Champion City Kings.

Alex Khan is hitting .244 for the Owls with four doubles, five RBIs and a stolen base in 13 appearances on the season. Khan collected three hits with three RBI and drew a pair of walks in 36 appearances at the plate during his freshman season.

Joel Gardner has three hits and an RBI in 10 games thus far. The Poca, WV native did not see any action during his freshman season.

Prospect League

The Prospect League is a top summer collegiate wood bat baseball league made up of 16 teams, provides a summer baseball program for eligible college players to give them experience using a wood bat in a competitive atmosphere and a venue to allow MLB Scouts to watch collegiate prospects using wood bats against live pitching in competition in a 60-game league schedule.

Photo via ProspectLeague.com

Coastal Plain League

With a 48-game league schedule (running from late-May to early-August), annual Pro Scout Day and All-Star Game, and championship playoffs system, the Coastal Plain League prides itself in returning players to their respective schools as better, well-rounded individuals who can instantly help their program succeed on and off the field; as well as be successful at the next level of baseball.

Graphic via Coastalplain.com

