Photo Gallery: Spring Practice No. 11
Check out the action from the 11th practice of the spring period
The West Virginia University football team held their 11th practice of the spring period Saturday afternoon.
32 Images
The annual Gold and Blue Game is scheduled to kickoff Saturday, April 24, at 1:00 pm.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.
Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly